Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $99,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,529,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $310.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

