SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $745.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $722.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $851.06.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

