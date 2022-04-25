Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,105 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of FE opened at $46.01 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

