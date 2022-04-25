Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.98% of Simulations Plus worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 332,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of SLP opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

