Summit Financial LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $556.65.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

