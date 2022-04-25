Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $180.79 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Exelon worth $180,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.