Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Independent Bank worth $155,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

