Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Independent Bank worth $155,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

