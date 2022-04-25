Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $162.46 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $162,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.