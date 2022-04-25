Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Synopsys worth $165,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock opened at $285.00 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

