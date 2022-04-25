Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,814 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Mattel worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

