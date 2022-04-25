Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.39 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cigna worth $108,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

