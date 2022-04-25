Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Astec Industries worth $108,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

