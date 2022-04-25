LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.65% of LCI Industries worth $104,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

