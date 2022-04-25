Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $194.28 Million in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,796,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7,796.10% of VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Get VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.