Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Marten Transport worth $103,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

