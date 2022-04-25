UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of UniFirst worth $104,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UNF opened at $172.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $242.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

