Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.43% of UMB Financial worth $176,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,105.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

