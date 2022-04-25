Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

