Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.97% of ALLETE worth $103,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

