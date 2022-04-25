Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $151,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,699,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 356,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

