Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $152.28 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.86% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $152,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

AIT opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

