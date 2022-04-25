Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 99,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $103,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 305,274 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

