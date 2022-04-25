Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 855,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of 3M worth $151,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $149.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

