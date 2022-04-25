Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $183.11 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 543.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.54% of Wintrust Financial worth $183,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.