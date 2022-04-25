LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of LPL Financial worth $157,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $195.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

