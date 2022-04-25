Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,160 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 569,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Performance Food Group worth $167,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

