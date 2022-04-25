Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,160 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 569,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Performance Food Group worth $167,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.