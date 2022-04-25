Summit Financial LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

