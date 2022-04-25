Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $41.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in JFrog by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. JFrog has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $53.51.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

