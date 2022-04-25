Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,008 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.55% of Renasant worth $159,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

RNST opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

