American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 239,537 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $143,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSE:TSM opened at $95.68 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $496.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

