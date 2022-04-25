Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 157,524 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $194,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $246.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $262.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

