Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.