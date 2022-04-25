PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $199,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 221.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

