American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 45,715 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Carvana worth $68,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Carvana by 9,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 297,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after buying an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $83.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.58.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

