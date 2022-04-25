Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

CAT opened at $216.30 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

