Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.63 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.