Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

APO stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

