CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.