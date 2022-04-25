Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

