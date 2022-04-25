SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,227 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of argenx worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in argenx by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $312.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.48. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.08.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

