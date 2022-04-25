Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $280,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.