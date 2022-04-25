M&T Bank Corp Acquires 284 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Shares of SPOT opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

