SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,792 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $402.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.72. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $269.55 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.