iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $108.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

