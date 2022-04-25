SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

GM stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

