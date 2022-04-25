Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

