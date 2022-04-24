Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

