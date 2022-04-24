EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,393 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

