Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 182,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

