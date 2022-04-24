Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.
The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
